TikTok star reportedly earns R577 000 a month from letting people wake him up however they want

Durban - Social media platforms, especially TikTok, have given rise to some truly unique career paths, ones that did not even exist until a few years ago. One TikTok user who has used this to his advantage is Jakey Boehm, 28, an Australian man from the Gold Coast who has cleverly created a way to make a fortune of R577 000 a month, according to reports by Insider.

How does he do this? Well, by simply letting his fans remotely control his sleep or wake him up. The influencer’s bedroom is now akin to a colourful torture chamber. It has become a kaleidoscope of flashing lights, lasers, music, a bubble machine, and more. Then, all Boehm does is livestream from his room for seven hours a night, and his fans or even strangers have the ability to control the elements in his room, essentially deciding whether he even sleeps or not.

Those watching pay for this truly peculiar form of entertainment through TikTok, and it seems the young man is not complaining due to the sheer amount of money he is making. “Join the live! Control my room while I sleep! Play loud sounds, turn on the lights, videos , bubble machines, and more,” he wrote. Boehm has amassed over 656 000 followers and 2.6 million likes on the platform. In one video he posted, he is loudly woken up by a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man, repeatedly screaming, you guessed it, “wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man.”

@jakeyboehm Join the live! Control my room while i sleep!play Loud sounds, turn on Lights, videos , bubble machines and more ♬ original sound - Jakey - Interactive Sleep 😴 In another clip, he gave people the opportunity to give him an electric shock while he tried to sleep, for a fee, of course. “This is a shock bracelet and lets off a harmless shock to people who sleep in and can’t wake up. But with a little bit of coding, I have managed to incorporate it into the sleep stream,” he told TikTok users. In a post, Boehm thanked those who have supported him in his strange yet lucrative path and said he started a huge trend.

