MrEmploy managing director Ryan Oettle. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - A new app launched to help employers find the right staff quickly and job seekers to get work aim to disrupt the standard job application process through automation. Similar to dating app Tinder, MrEmploy is ideal for businesses of any size in retail, services, food, sales and entertainment environments, although any company can make use of it, including personnel employment agencies. It also targets young job seekers, many of whom have smartphones.

"MrEmploy is an advanced smart matching system that speeds up recruiting," managing director Ryan Oettle said. "For employers, it saves time and reduces the risk of hiring the wrong person, while for employees, it links them to the kinds of jobs they are best suited to.”

Using the app, a job seeker creates a profile which includes a standardised micro CV, a photograph and a 15-second video.

Candidates only see the jobs they qualify for and, like Tinder, can give the "thumbs-up" to the positions they are interested in. The prospective employer receives a notification and can scan the job seeker’s profile and view the candidate’s video in just a few seconds.

"The short intro video is incredibly powerful because it gives employers a real sense of whether the candidate will fit the culture and nature of their business," Oettle said.

"It’s an opportunity to make a great first impression. MrEmploy provides enough information for employers to decide whether or not they want to meet a candidate. We save employers’ time that they would have spent sifting through CVs and doing telephonic interviews, as well as those unnecessary early face-to-face meetings."

MrEmploy was established by a team of business owners frustrated by piles of CVs, time wasting interviews and expensive recruitment costs. Currently, some 70 employers and 1,200 prospective employees are using the portal.

"We are not a threat to traditional recruitment agencies who have started working with us to streamline and fast-track their processes," Oettle said.

- African News Agency (ANA)