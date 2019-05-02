Transnet Board of Directors has decided not to extend the contract of the Acting Group Chief Executive, Tau Morwe whose contract ends on 03 May 2019. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi

DURBAN - Transnet Board of Directors has decided not to extend the contract of the Acting Group Chief Executive, Tau Morwe whose contract comes to an end on 03 May 2019.

Morwe held the position of Acting Group Chief Executive for a six-month period.

Morwe in pursuit of the reorganisation and

operational efficiencies at Transnet and wishes to express its appreciation.

To this extent the Board commits to continuing with the programme and plans started by

Morwe.





Transnet urges its management and employees to build organisational cohesion and common focus on the central mandate of the company, which is to move goods and lower the cost of doing business in South Africa.





In the interim, Mohammed Mahomedy has been appointed as Transnet’s Acting Group Chief Executive. Mahomedy has been Transnet’s acting Chief Financial Officer for the past 12 months.





The stability of the organization remains a key focus of the Board and this appointment was made with this in mind, giving consideration to Mahomedy’s experience at Transnet over a period of more than 12 years.





Transnet is working towards filling critical vacancies that currently exist at executive level, including that of the GCE and GCFO, in the coming months



