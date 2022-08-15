Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Twitter accuses Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng of bullying young black female entrepreneur

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

A controversial tweet by Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has become a hot topic of discussion on Twitter.

In a now deleted tweet, the vice-chancellor of UCT responded to a post by a young black entrepreneur advertising her acrylic nail business.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So these nail cost R200. I am now setting up an automatic R200 monthly deposit to @adoptalearner which is my foundation that supports students who completed in township & rural schools to require higher education.

“This is a much better way to spend money,” she tweeted.

But some users of the platform accused the professor of not supporting small business and women entrepreneurs in women’s month.

More on this

One Twitter user said she was yet to articulate what a disappointment Prof Phakeng had become. “She really was THAT black woman we could all look up to. The one who took the bull by the horns to run one of the biggest symbols of whiteness and privilege in SA. But ke we are here. I unfollowed.”

Following the push back, Phakeng tweeted once more to clarify what she meant. She said she supported small businesses but reiterated that her money wouldn’t be spent on artificial nails, alcohol or marijuana.

But her critics were not appeased and demanded that Phakeng apologise for her previous tweet. “This 'Point of Clarity' is making things worse. That young lady's nail business is her bread and butter, to build a life for herself. She didn't deserve you picking on her and breaking her down because her business is something you wouldn't spend your money on. Shame on you Prof,” a woman commented.

Story continues below Advertisement

Public figure Claire Mawisa added her two cents worth to the debate. She said Phakeng knew her tweet would cause a ruckus but pressed send anyway because she could not resist the opportunity to take a jab at a girl.

IOL Business

Related Topics:

UCTCareersJobsEntrepreneursEntrepreneurshipTwitterWomenWomen's MonthFinanceMoney MattersDrugs

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu