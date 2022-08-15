Twitter accuses Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng of bullying young black female entrepreneur

A controversial tweet by Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has become a hot topic of discussion on Twitter. In a now deleted tweet, the vice-chancellor of UCT responded to a post by a young black entrepreneur advertising her acrylic nail business.

“So these nail cost R200. I am now setting up an automatic R200 monthly deposit to @adoptalearner which is my foundation that supports students who completed in township & rural schools to require higher education. “This is a much better way to spend money,” she tweeted. But some users of the platform accused the professor of not supporting small business and women entrepreneurs in women’s month.

One Twitter user said she was yet to articulate what a disappointment Prof Phakeng had become. “She really was THAT black woman we could all look up to. The one who took the bull by the horns to run one of the biggest symbols of whiteness and privilege in SA. But ke we are here. I unfollowed.” Following the push back, Phakeng tweeted once more to clarify what she meant. She said she supported small businesses but reiterated that her money wouldn’t be spent on artificial nails, alcohol or marijuana. Point of clarity: I support small businesses but I’ll never support spending money on alcohol, artificial nails, weed, especially when one doesn’t have excess cash. Call me what you like but I will not be spending my hard earned cash on the stuff. I’d rather donate it to charity pic.twitter.com/6n1ePaQZjh — Mamokgethi Phakeng🏳️‍🌈 (@FabAcademic) August 14, 2022 But her critics were not appeased and demanded that Phakeng apologise for her previous tweet. “This 'Point of Clarity' is making things worse. That young lady's nail business is her bread and butter, to build a life for herself. She didn't deserve you picking on her and breaking her down because her business is something you wouldn't spend your money on. Shame on you Prof,” a woman commented.

