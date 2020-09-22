Ukheshe announces two key appointments as it branches out in to Africa

DURBAN - Digital banking platform provider, Ukheshe, has appointed Victor Ndlovu as Vice President of Ukheshe Africa and Paul Opie as Head of Issuing, Ukheshe Africa. Both appointments come as the fintech innovator continues to branch out from its South African roots into Africa. Ndlovu said that financial inclusion remains a key challenge on the continent as millions still lack access to regulated financial services. “Ukheshe provides fintech solutions that accelerate economic growth for the underbanked allowing for full financial inclusion. This fits perfectly with my professional passion of helping people step out of poverty in Africa and contribute to the growth of their economies and communities,” said Ndlovu. According to Mark Dankworth, executive director, Ukheshe Africa, there are plans underway to establish and enhance key partnerships in Africa as the continent shifts towards digital channels, products and services across all categories.

Danworth said, “We have already extended our agreements with Mastercard and Nedbank to give SMME businesses access to prepaid and virtual cards, previously only available to large enterprises”.

Opie, Ukheshe Africa’s Head of Issuing, said that he is looking forward to working on local solutions that meet local market requirements and expanding them more broadly:

“The challenges in the African payment industry as well as current global trends presents an opportunity for us to provide cost effective payment acceptance infrastructure, such as QR code or mobile, rather than POS. Increase in acceptance, creates trust and limits the want to withdrawal cash from ATM. Low cost acceptance, transacting and open loop interoperability for local use and international e-commerce is a true opportunity for Ukheshe,” said Opie.

Commenting on the company’s recent appointments, Clayton Hayward, co-founder and CEO of Ukheshe, said that both Ndlovu and Opie’s qualifications, career experience and in-depth knowledge of the sector are an invaluable asset to the team.

“We are pleased to welcome such skilled and committed professionals to the fold who will no doubt enhance our capacity to compete in a uniquely demanding market,” concluded Hayward.

