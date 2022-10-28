WATCH: Elon Musk trolls new employees at Twitter

Elon Musk has taken over the popular social media platform Twitter and the shenanigans have begun. The South African-born billionaire shared a video clip of himself strolling into Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco with a sink!

WATCH: Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter head offices “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today,” Musk tweeted. On his first day as the boss, the eccentric tech titan is already trolling his employees. The biography section of his profile now reads “Chief Twit”.

However, sweeping changes are set to occur with the takeover. According to Bloomberg, Musk says he intends to replace Parag Agrawal as CEO of the social media platform and to lift the permanent ban on users. The Space X founder explained why he acquired Twitter and said most of the assumptions that have been made are wrong.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.” Musk said there is a significant risk that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers, potentially dividing society, and that in the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes. “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature,” he said.

