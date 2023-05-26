WATCH: Jewish transman says he’s Hitler reincarnated

The internet is a hot spot for all things bizarre, from comedy skits to satire and even people who romanticise fascism. TikTok, the fastest-growing social media platform, is home to some of these. Anyone with a smartphone can upload almost anything on it.

‘’It’s time to address the nose ring drama… People are essentially calling me every name under the sun because I had the Reichsadler (German Imperial Eagle) on my jacket. ‘’So, I need to tell you guys a little something about me. And you can call me crazy or whatever you like, any name under the sun but I am very in tune with my past lives. My last just happened to be a very infamous one,’’ Cipher said. The Nazi leader, Hitler, killed himself in his Berlin bunker on April 30, 1945. He reportedly took a cyanide pill then shot himself.

Cipher says the suicide is one of his first memories. ’It came to me when I was five years-old, in my nightmares. You can see right where I shot myself. That and so many other things connected me to my past.’’ TikTok removed the video but by then, hundreds of thousands of people, including Holocaust survivors, had seen it.

Gidon Lev, a Holocaust survivor who teaches his TikTok followers about anti-Semitism, trauma and his time in the Theresienstadt concentration camp, responded to the video. He stitched Cipher’s video and shook his head silently. The caption of the clip read: ‘’Your cosplay is not cute. Grow up.’’ In a now-infamous comment, Cipher said, ‘’Haha, it’s me! Sorry my men had you in a camp, ol’ pal, but I am back for a reason.’’