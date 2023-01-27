WATCH: SA’s ‘most articulate’ homeless man, Bonga, has started a voice-over job after ‘running away’

Bonga Sithole, the homeless man who won Mzansi's heart with his extensive vocabulary and infectious laughter, has returned with a vengeance and showing snippets of himself working.
WATCH: Bonga is back with his own social media
@bongasitholeofficial Behind The Scenes 🥰[email protected] South Africa @Sisanda Nomusa Qwabe #SAMA28 #bonga #newme ♬ Paradise - Ikson
Sithole appears to be recording voice-overs for Fundi, an education finance and fund management firm. The organisation originally sought out Sithole after seeing the homeless man’s viral videos.
He connected with them briefly in November 2022 after which he went to a rehab facility from which he discharged himself, citing “spiritual” reasons and returned to the streets.
Often referring to himself as a ‘social being’, Sithole rose to fame via videos showcasing his chats with motorists and pedestrians on the streets of Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Now Sithole has amassed a large following on social media, with people curious as to what he will get up to next.
‘’Hello guys, this is Bonga’s back, you know why? Because Bonga is back. I have come to cherish this beautiful idea of being followed around,.
‘’But if you really want to follow me, follow me on my socials... I will be inter-parambulating, inter-migrating, embracing on the socials. You know why, because I am a social character,’’ he said on TikTok.
@bongasitholeofficial I am back! with a bang!#fundi #SAMA28 #2023 #bonga #newme #viralvideo #viraltiktok ♬ I Am Back - Young Jeezy
While things are looking up now for Sithole, the man has been through the ringer. After his prompt exit from rehab, he was accused of being ungrateful to Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud who had helped get him off the streets.
He was accused of being irresponsible. Some social media users said that such a once-in-a lifetime opportunity should have gone to someone who would have grabbed it and appreciated the help.
But IOL Sport’s Michael Sherman called on South Africans to be more compassionate and understanding of Sithole’s situation.
‘’Sithole was offered help but ultimately he was not ready to fully make use of it. People who haven’t experienced addiction or seen anyone they care about struggle with this affliction may not fully understand the many challenges of this vicious disease.
‘’Someone struggling with addiction needs to hit rock bottom, and crucially, want to get better before they can. Being forced into rehab or having an intervention seldom works, and usually has the opposite effect as that person will be determined to rebel and not want to do what ‘everyone else’ wants,’’ said Sherman.
South Africans can now follow Sithole’s journey on his socials as he navigates fame, employment, all the while battling his substance abuse issues.
@bongasitholeofficial Another day at the office with Big Sis...uyabonga uBonga🥰 #SAMA28 #newme #bonga #2023 #fundi ♬ son original - KHaMiL
IOL Business