WATCH: SA’s ‘most articulate’ homeless man, Bonga, has started a voice-over job after ‘running away’

Bonga Sithole, the homeless man who won Mzansi's heart with his extensive vocabulary and infectious laughter, has returned with a vengeance and showing snippets of himself working. WATCH: Bonga is back with his own social media

#bonga #newme ♬ Paradise - Ikson @bongasitholeofficial Behind The Scenes 🥰 [email protected] South Africa @Sisanda Nomusa Qwabe #SAMA28

Sithole appears to be recording voice-overs for Fundi, an education finance and fund management firm. The organisation originally sought out Sithole after seeing the homeless man's viral videos. He connected with them briefly in November 2022 after which he went to a rehab facility from which he discharged himself, citing "spiritual" reasons and returned to the streets. Often referring to himself as a 'social being', Sithole rose to fame via videos showcasing his chats with motorists and pedestrians on the streets of Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

Now Sithole has amassed a large following on social media, with people curious as to what he will get up to next. ‘’Hello guys, this is Bonga’s back, you know why? Because Bonga is back. I have come to cherish this beautiful idea of being followed around,. ‘’But if you really want to follow me, follow me on my socials... I will be inter-parambulating, inter-migrating, embracing on the socials. You know why, because I am a social character,’’ he said on TikTok.

