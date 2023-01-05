WATCH: ‘Stop giving money to SA's “most articulate homeless” man, Bonga’

Homeless man Bonga Sithole won over the hearts of South Africans with his big vocabulary and charisma last year. In a twist of fate, after seeing his viral videos, advocate Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud gave him a roof over his head and sent him to rehab.

He also had two jobs waiting for him upon his return from rehab, a fact that many of his critics bring up on social media, saying that Sithole was ungrateful. Sithole later discharged himself from the facility, claiming that he was being suppressed by the staff and wanted to follow his spiritual calling. The happy-go-lucky man has been spotted numerous times back on the streets. #bonga #fypシ ♬ original sound - Aizy Aesthetic @aizyphetoe Hope he wasn’t lost #SAMA28 According to Qwabe-Coutaud, Sithole has been using an addictive substance or several for over 15 years.

In a scathing video, TikTok user zagilaziyamshayat mocked Sithole’s ‘’I am a spiritual being’’ sayings and accused him of exploiting those who sought to help him and get him off the streets. ‘’South Africa is a banana republic. This man was taken by a Good Samaritan who wanted to get him out of the streets using her own resources and connections. But Bonga was a fool,“ said the TikToker. ‘’With your English and your ‘I’m a social being sh*t. You’re a complete fool. You can’t abscond from rehab because there are rules that you don’t like. You want to go to the robots and streets because there are no rules.“

He called on people who come across the wordy man on the roads to no longer give him any money so that he may learn his lesson. Content warning: Strong language @zagilaziyamshayat ♬ Healing Water - The Meditation - Red Blue Studio In response, Qwabe-Coutaud said what the man said was true and that Sithole had made a mistake. She added that dealing with someone who has substance abuse issues requires one to be patient.

In another video where Qwabe-Coutaud was being filmed by Sithole, she called him a ‘’junkie’’and said he needed to take responsibility for his actions. ‘’You are a junkie. You escaped rehab. They [TikTok users] need to understand this and learn to be patient with you. The sh*t that’s in your body won’t come out overnight.’’ Content warning: Strong language

#untoldstories ♬ original sound - Sisanda Nomusa Qwabe @advsisanda 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣Ngamtshela ezikabhoqo shame #SAMA28 According to Recovery Direct SA, calling someone a junkie, druggie or even an alcoholic and addict is narrow minded. ‘’Dealing with stigma begins by mindfully choosing to understand what is actually going on and this starts in the language we use,“ the organisation said in a statement.. ‘’Terms like “addict,” “junkie,” “druggie,” and “alcoholic” simply ignore the science behind helping a person through a substance use disorder and distorts their personal transformation process by creating unnecessary stigma and undue shame.“