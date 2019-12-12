JOHANNESBURG - Wits will recognise distinguished South Africans by awarding its prized Gold Medal and three honorary doctorates during its final graduations for 2019.
Wits University celebrated the start of the 2019 December graduations by awarding 150 PhD qualifications across all five faculties on Monday, 09 December 2019.
Of these, 39 are from the Faculty of Health Sciences. These graduates were lauded for their extraordinary dedication to understanding health conditions and alleviating suffering. The skills of these graduates, who hail from South Africa and across the continent, contribute to the health and the prosperity of all.