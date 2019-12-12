Wits to honour distinguished South Africans at final graduations









Wits will recognise distinguished South Africans by awarding its prized Gold Medal and three honorary doctorates during its final graduations for 2019. Image: Supplied. JOHANNESBURG - Wits will recognise distinguished South Africans by awarding its prized Gold Medal and three honorary doctorates during its final graduations for 2019.

Wits University celebrated the start of the 2019 December graduations by awarding 150 PhD qualifications across all five faculties on Monday, 09 December 2019.

Of these, 39 are from the Faculty of Health Sciences. These graduates were lauded for their extraordinary dedication to understanding health conditions and alleviating suffering. The skills of these graduates, who hail from South Africa and across the continent, contribute to the health and the prosperity of all.





The Faculty of Humanities awarded 41 PhDs; the Faculty of Sciences, 36; the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, 19; and the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment awarded 15 doctorates.





The graduation ceremonies continue until Thursday, 12 December 2019 during which 2 273 Witsies will graduate across a range of disciplines, bringing to 9 798 the total number of students who, by Thursday, will have been capped in 2019.





During the December graduation period, Wits University will recognise distinguished South Africans by awarding its prized Gold Medal and honorary doctorates.





