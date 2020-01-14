Woolworths Holdings Limited appoints new Group Chief Executive









Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL) has announced the appointment of Roy Bagattini as WHL Group Chief Executive, effective from 17 February 2020. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL) has announced the appointment of Roy Bagattini as WHL Group Chief Executive, effective from 17 February 2020. Bagattini will be succeeding Ian Moir as the WHL Group Chief Executive. Bagattini joins Woolworths from Levi Strauss & Co where he was Executive Vice President and President of Americas. He was responsible for leading the company’s largest commercial operations, including a significant network of retail stores, spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Latin America and last year delivered over half of Levi’s global revenue. Roy also played an instrumental role in the development and acceleration of the e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities of Levi Strauss. Bagattini has an extensive track record of delivering profitable growth and shared-value creation in leadership roles across the US, Middle East, Africa and Europe for consumer goods and beverage companies, most notably Levi Strauss, Carlsberg and SABMiller.

WHL Chairman, Hubert Brody, said, "Roy has extensive operational, management and turnaround experience in global consumer and retail markets, which will prove invaluable as we continue to navigate the structural changes taking place in the retail sector and the challenges particular to our Group. The experienced executive management team, under Roy’s leadership, will continue to drive the future strategy for the Group. The Board welcomes Roy and looks forward to his contribution".

On his appointment Bagattini said, "It is a great privilege to be given the opportunity to lead this iconic company at this important stage in its history. I am excited about the tremendous potential of the Group and am looking forward to working with our talented and passionate people to elevate our brands, build deeper connections with our customers and, in doing so, realise this potential across all our businesses".

In order to ensure a seamless transition, Moir will be working closely with Mr Bagattini to hand over and will continue as acting Chief Executive of David Jones.

Woolworths thanked Moir for his stewardship of the Group for the last nine years where he oversaw a period of significant growth and transformation.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE