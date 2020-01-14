DURBAN - Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL) has announced the appointment of Roy Bagattini as WHL Group Chief Executive, effective from 17 February 2020.
Bagattini will be succeeding Ian Moir as the WHL Group Chief Executive.
Bagattini joins Woolworths from Levi Strauss & Co where he was Executive Vice President and President of Americas.
He was responsible for leading the company’s largest commercial operations, including a significant network of retail stores, spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Latin America and last year delivered over half of Levi’s global revenue. Roy also played an instrumental role in the development and acceleration of the e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities of Levi Strauss.
Bagattini has an extensive track record of delivering profitable growth and shared-value creation in leadership roles across the US, Middle East, Africa and Europe for consumer goods and beverage companies, most notably Levi Strauss, Carlsberg and SABMiller.