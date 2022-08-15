Working mom shares 10 tips on how to balance your career with motherhood

Motherhood is a full-time job on its own and having to juggle taking care of a family with your 9-5 job that helps you pay the bills can be a bit daunting. Catherine Neill, 10X Investments Head of Client Experience, shares 10 tips on finding the balance between motherhood and your career:

Tip #1: Know your motivation The first tip in balancing motherhood and work is to figure out what your personal motivation is for working in your field. Do you have a purpose at work? Are you adding value through what you do? Even if it’s just to make money, the purpose will keep you motivated to keep doing what you are doing. Having a vision board will serve as a visual reminder of your reasons for working as well as the importance of having special time for your family.

Tip #2: Adopt healthy habits Working moms, often put themselves last but they need to take care of physical health. Moms can take care of their health by taking time out of their days or weeks to: – Drink enough water

– Exercise regularly – Eat a balanced diet – Get enough sleep

– Practice self-care like having a long bath, getting your nails done or taking a walk by yourself Tip #3: Be organised Plan ahead for your upcoming week with your partner and support system. You can do this by having a shared calendar so everyone can see what has been planned for the week.

You can also make small changes like pre-buying gift bags and ‘Happy birthday’ cards so you don’t have to rush to the store when special occasions come around. Tip #4: Choose your priorities It can be impossible to meet work deadlines, exercise, take care of the house and feed the kids. Prioritise what tasks you can take care of instead of exhausting yourself.

Tip #5: Outsource tasks or hire help Outsource any your tasks or if you can afford it, hire help like a nanny, to make your life a bit easier. You can make grocery shopping easier by doing online shopping and having your goods delivered. For busy days you can order also order frozen dinners or boxes that have pre-prepared ingredients for you to cook.

Tip #6: Set boundaries Learning to say no will mean that you don’t overload your schedule and you will get to spend more time with your family or have time for relaxation. Ensure that you make time for colleagues and friends and that you are not saying no to all of your work socials. Tip #7: Stay on top of your finances

Stay on top of your finances. You can do this by: – using a budgeting app to help manage expenses – doing goal-based saving so that you know what you are saving towards

– having a retirement saving plan Tip #8: Be present A friend once told me about the concept ‘parental preoccupation’. This when a working person who is sitting in a board meeting but thinking about something else like whether lunch boxes were packed.

Instead of losing focus at work, be organised and prepared so you won’t leave yourself doubting plans. This will allow you to be present where you are and give your job your full attention. When you are spending time with your children and family, keep your laptop closed and phone away. Tip 9: Ask for help

As I have matured, I have learned that asking for help does not mean that I am weak. Asking a colleague to change a meeting time or cover for you is fine. Being organised will prevent any last-minute panic and allow your colleagues to be flexible when you ask them for help. Don’t be hesitant to ask your partner, friends and other family members for help when you need it. Tip #10: Drop the guilt

“Working moms face a unique set of struggles. We want to be the best moms we can be, yet our time, thoughts and energy must be divided between our responsibilities at home and those at work,” Neill said. She said, “Remind yourself that you are setting a great example for your children. Not only are you providing financially for your family, you’re also demonstrating what it looks like to use your professional gifts and passions. “From one working mom to another, I hope these tips help you feel confident and empowered in this challenging yet fulfilling journey.”