Working remotely in one of the most remote places on earth, free from load shedding and with high speed internet

As the world changed in 2020 when the pandemic hit, so did the way people work. An introverted 26-year-old finance and data specialist embraced the change and now works from one of the most remote places on Earth: the tiny mountain kingdom in the sky, also known as Lesotho.

While many may find it difficult to point out Lesotho’s exact location on a map, Liau Kekana has high-speed internet, a Netflix account and access to the finest data software tools in the mathematical finance industry. Kekana, a mathematical finance guru, lauds the many benefits of working remotely. He set up his office in his apartment in Maseru, the country’s capital city, which features some of the highest mountains in southern Africa.

With just more than 300 000 people, it’s a small capital by many big-city standards. Kekana says this environment suits him well as he likes to take a walk every day after work, forgetting momentarily about his computer screen and his undertaking of creating financial computer models. “I definitely think it will be the future of work. It certainly suits me, as I have the flexibility to work when I want to and how I want to. I often put in 14-hour days without realising it, as there is nothing to distract me when I’m working,” says Kekana.

Lesotho wasn’t listed among Africa’s top 10 most popular remote working destinations in a recent news report, although, unlike Cape Town, which topped the list, it doesn’t experience disruptive power cuts. In addition to the lights staying on, the cost of living in Lesotho is about 26% less than in South Africa. Kekana is disciplined when it comes to work, as he says he gets up at 6am to shower and have coffee and write down his things to do for the day.

By 7am, he is ready to start work. He is currently employed on contract by True North Partners, a global consulting firm. His work, amongst other things, looks at credit modelling, determining individual credit risk, and working on current debt and credit patterns – an area of high interest in the finance and banking sector. Having recently completed an MCom in Risk Management in Financial Markets at the University of Cape Town’s African Institute of Financial Markets and Risk Management (AIFMRM) following a BSC(Hons) in Civil Engineering, rather than building roads and bridges, Kekana hopes to channel his skills and passion towards Lesotho’s fledgeling fin-tech industry and work on finance solutions to help boost African development.

Lesotho is a land-locked, geographically hemmed-in (by South Africa on all sides) and socio-economically poor country, battling unemployment and poverty. According to the Afrobarometer survey for 2021/2022, more than 68% of residents don’t have enough food to eat. Kekana thinks one way of boosting development could be through more inclusive financial services.

This is backed up by research from global consulting firm McKinsey & Co, which shows that digital financial services could significantly bolster GDPs in emerging countries. The potential for micro, small and medium businesses to access savings and credits is huge – especially in a country like Lesotho, where financial services have been virtually non-existent. “We need to consider different data models for people in rural contexts,” says Kekana.

“For instance, for those who don’t have a fixed income but do get payments and do have money coming in on occasion.” For Kekana, working remotely allows him to stay focused on his mission and in touch with the context he’s most passionate about serving – in a way that a conventional office setting in a city would not. As the global trend is for bigger corporations to bring their employees back to the office (Google, for instance, is trying to lure workers by organising private concerts and, most recently, updating their hybrid working policy to say that workers who didn’t show up regularly could see it affecting their performance reviews), employees have still not returned at the same levels pre-pandemic.

Many employees are also pushing back against convention: more than 41% of workers in one study said they would look for another job if their employer insisted they had to be in the office daily. Kekana describes himself as an introvert who shrinks from small talk and socialising with big groups of people. He says he loves his work and has work-related hobbies, such as learning to code in Python or reading up about market behaviours in other parts of the world, and is happy to work from Maseru.