Job hunting may be exhausting, especially when you have to prepare cover letters for each application. A cover letter is a document that is often provided with a job application that summarises the applicant’s qualifications and interest in the vacant position.

According to jobs portal Indeed, a cover letter should be written similarly to a business letter. It should include the following sections: a header with the date and contact information; a greeting or salutation; the first paragraph's middle paragraph(s); the final paragraph; the letter's conclusion and signature. It must be only one page long. Here are six steps you can follow to write the perfect cover letter according to Indeed:

Begin with your header To make it easy for a hiring manager or recruiter to follow up with you, put a few pieces of personal and role-specific information at the start of your cover letter. Your header should include your name, date, phone number, email address, and the name and address of the company you are applying for. Greet Try to find the name of the individual evaluating job applications for the job. Include a typical business greeting to address your letter to this individual, such as ‘’Dear (first and last name)’ or ‘’Dear (position title).’’ Avoid the phrase ‘to whom it may concern.’ Instead you can say ‘’Dear Hiring Manager.’’

Grab attention with your first paragraph The initial piece of your cover letter is also the reader's first impression of you, so it's critical to appeal to that individual swiftly and simply. Mention the job title you're applying for and where you read the job advertisement in the opening paragraph. Explain your interest in the position and company to demonstrate that you have done your homework. Add a bit of extra information in your second paragraph Your second paragraph should include a summary of your background as it relates to the post.

Include essential accomplishments, abilities, and specialisations that make you uniquely qualified for the role. Concentrate on one or two and share specifics about your achievement, including quantitative benefits. Finish strong with your closing paragraph The last paragraph should highlight another significant achievement or talent related to the role. Instead of rehashing information from your CV, explain a specific tale or anecdote that demonstrates you're qualified for the position. Finish with a professional signature End your cover letter with a paragraph outlining why you're applying for the position and why you'd be a good match.