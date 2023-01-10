Yikes, Elon Musk earns the least enviable Guinness World Record of all time

Elon Musk has set a new world record for the greatest personal financial loss in history. This unenviable achievement has landed the 51-year-old in the Guinness World Records for losing the largest fortune in human history.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite such a shattering blow, Musk is still sitting pretty as the world’s second-richest individual. The tech billionaire extraordinaire was set to be among the first to become a trillionaire, but the South African-born entrepreneur recently lost a historic $200 billion in net worth. So, what went wrong?

That amount of fortune is not chump change but the Tesla CEO managed to lose it, according to Bloomberg. The majority of Musk's fortune is placed in Tesla. In 2020, the popular electric carmaker’s stock fell by 65%. This could be attributed to the emergence of competition over electric cars from legacy companies. His $44bn purchase of one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, Twitter, also undoubtedly dented his coffers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Musk has scoffed off the Tesla crisis by pointing to the rapid hike of interest rates by the Federal Reserve (the central bank of the US). ‘’Tesla is executing better than ever. We don’t control the Federal Reserve. That is the real problem here,” the billionaire tweeted in December 2022. He also replied to a tweet about “shaking things up” to increase Tesla shares, saying: ‘’As bank savings account interest rates, which are guaranteed, start to approach stock market returns, which are not guaranteed, people will increasingly move their money out of stocks into cash, thus causing stocks to drop.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Tesla is executing better than ever!



We don’t control the Federal Reserve.



That is the real problem here. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022 Musk sold a large amount of Tesla stock in 2022 to help pay for his Twitter acquisition. Since then, the ‘Chief Twit’ has been largely preoccupied by Twitter. In early December 2022, it was alleged that the chief executive and others on his staff had converted a portion of Twitter’s San Francisco office into sleeping quarters. NEW: The BBC has obtained pictures of inside Twitter - rooms that have been converted into bedrooms - for staff to sleep in.



The city of San Francisco is investigating as it's a commercial building. pic.twitter.com/Y4vKxZXQhB — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022 According to this tweet, Musk even had a wardrobe there and pushed workers to make the space into a hotel.