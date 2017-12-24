Traditional board games are now becoming overpriced and also tend to get damaged or misplaced. The good news is, all your favourite games are now available on your smartphones app store.

Here is a list of classic games you can download:

1. PICTIONARY

One of the simplest games of all time, Pictionary starts with you drawing something and your teammate has to guess what it is. It is the easiest game to play especially with a large group of people. Available on Android and iOS.

2. Scrabble Scrabble is a word game, The object of the game is to get the most points by playing words on a board that you connect to words created by your fellow players. To play Scrabble, you need at least one other player. The app allows you to play against AI, against Facebook friends and more. The Scrabble app is available on iOS and Android.

3. Checkers

Checkers is fairly simple, To win a game of checkers , you have to move your pieces towards your opponent's side of the board. You can play it with friends and family or against an AI (Artificial Intelligent) opponent.

The app provides several difficulty levels, and it’s free.



4. Monopoly









In this game, players compete to earn the most points by building settlements in different destinations. To win monopoly , you need to bankrupt all of your opponents before they can do the same to you.





The app is available on iOS, Android or there is also a faster Here & Now edition from Hasbro to speed up the game also available on android and iOS.





5. Charades