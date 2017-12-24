One of the simplest games of all time, Pictionary starts with you drawing something and your teammate has to guess what it is. It is the easiest game to play especially with a large group of people. Available on Android and iOS.
2. Scrabble
3. Checkers
Checkers is fairly simple, To win a game of checkers, you have to move your pieces towards your opponent's side of the board. You can play it with friends and family or against an AI (Artificial Intelligent) opponent.
The app provides several difficulty levels, and it’s free.
4. Monopoly
In this game, players compete to earn the most points by building settlements in different destinations. To win monopoly, you need to bankrupt all of your opponents before they can do the same to you.
The app is available on iOS, Android or there is also a faster Here & Now edition from Hasbro to speed up the game also available on android and iOS.
5. Charades
By playing charades, all you have to do is guess the word on the card that’s on your head from your friends’ clues before the timer runs out.
The game consists of different challenges from dancing, singing, acting or sketching. The app has over 45 themed decks to choose from.
Themes of the decks include:
- TV Shows & Movies - Dance Moves - Science - I Love the 70s, 80s, & 90s - Movie Characters - Accents and Impressions and more
Battleships starts with you placing your ships around a map as does your opponent. The first person to sink all of the boats wins. Some of the game's other features include online Player vs Player via WiFi, Bluetooth, or on the Internet.
You also get quick matches, medals (achievements), a chat, and more.