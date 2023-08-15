4Sight’s shares leapt 21% as it declares maiden interim dividend

4Sight Holding’s shares leapt as much as 21% yesterday after it delivered a maiden dividend of at 2.5c per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. By 1.35pm the share was down from its 40c intraday high at 38c, 15.15% higher.

The company said in a statement: “The go-to-market strategy implemented by 4Sight Holdings Ltd (JSE: 4SI) continues to deliver strong business performance, with the company maintaining its momentum from the previous financial year, again reporting double-digit growth in revenue and profit.” Revenue increased by 37.1% to R451.3 million with revenue growth experienced from all business clusters. Basic earnings per share increased from 1.287c to 3.828c per share, while headline earnings per share rose from 1.288c to 3.828c.

Tertius Zitzke, the group CEO at 4Sight Holdings, said, “Since my appointment as CEO in November 2019, my focus remains (on) driving innovation through product-focused digital transformation, with the support of our leadership team.” Zitzke attributed the robust performances across every business cluster to the continued acceleration in digital transformation and cloud adoption on the African continent, as more companies look to the convergence of operational and information technologies with the business environment to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity. “4Sight’s continued investment into the artificial intelligence (AI) business case centres on automation and efficiency, data analysis and insights, cost reduction and resource optimisation, predictive analytics and productivity – that’s the real benefit, all based on accurate, real-time data. The Operational Technologies Cluster and the Channel Partner Cluster accounted for the largest contributions to our higher revenue,” said Zitzke.