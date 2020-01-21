DURBAN - The world’s first Financial Prosperity Barometer by PayU surveyed multiple markets and global regions to establish how they perceived the concept of prosperity and found a clear connection between perceived prosperity and access to financial services.
Globally, three in five people believe that financial services have helped them to increase their prosperity and a staggering 48 percent think that you cannot be prosperous without access to financial services. In South Africa, this connection is even deeper – 54 percent believe that financial services are essential to prosperity (‘People can’t be prosperous if they don’t have access to financial services’) while 83 percent believe they are essential for planning for future prosperity.
South Africans fundamentally believe that access to financial services is critical to empowering their own prosperity. This sentiment is echoed across Africa. Access to financial services is perceived as being essential to ensuring prosperity and financial growth and inclusion. This perception is reinforced by the rise of solutions within the FinTech space that capitalise on both the need for more accessible financial services and the constantly expanding reach of mobile - GSMA estimates that mobile phone penetration will reach a subscriber base of just over 600 million in Africa by 2025.
According to PayU’s Financial Prosperity Barometer: Perceptions of prosperity in high-growth markets people in Africa have higher access to payment services than the other surveyed regions (South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia) with around 63 percent able to send and receive money compared to the global average of 49 percent. The survey also found that South Africans have one of the highest preferences for using mobile money providers to deposit, borrow and save money, aligning with the impressive growth of money mobile services in the region.
The demand for these services is not only driven by the need to have financial security. People who feel that financial services are available to them are more likely use them as a way to grow money, insure health and property, and build their own prosperity. The perception is that financial services empower people to do more with their money, allowing them grow and invest it in new ways and with better long-term results. The PayU survey found that 25 percent of people in Africa preferred to manage money on mobile (deposits) with only Asia coming in second place with 5 percent. It’s a huge percentage difference that highlights how reliant the continent has become on mobile money innovation.