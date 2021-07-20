58 stores in Lewis Group looted and damaged in last week’s rampage

The events had a significant impact on its store operations, the group said in a statement yesterday.

THE LEWIS Group said 58 of its stores were looted and damaged last week during the widespread violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

“A total of 58 stores were looted and damaged and are currently not able to trade, including 54 stores in the ‘traditional’ segment across the Lewis, Beares and Best Home & Electric brands and four UFO stores.”

At the height of the unrest last week, more than 260 stores across the group were closed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees and customers, and to minimise losses.

“Management is assessing the extent of the vandalism, and it is too early to provide an estimate of the damage to the stores,” the group said.