NUM has requested Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to try and intervene in the impasse.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday that the at least 69 workers who had staged an underground strike since Saturday at the China Precious Metal Company (CAPM) in Orkney, North West, would only resurface when their demand for a salary hike was met. Masibulele Naki, NUM’s Matlosana regional secretary, said the union had requested President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to try and intervene in the impasse.

“The workers, who are currently underground, have said that nothing is going to convince them to return to the surface. They have told us that they will die underground if their demands are not met,” Naki said on Tuesday.

The union blamed the CAPM management for making an about-turn on their offer to increase salaries by 8percent, which was allegedly overturned by the Chinese-based management who decided to offer a zero-percent increase.

