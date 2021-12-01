80% of all our sales to dealers are now conducted via online auctions, says WeBuyCars

The WeBuyCars online auction platform launched to private consumers in March had seen significant growth, the company said this week adding that from mid-December, finance would be available to consumers buying a vehicle on it online auction.

Janson Ponting, the sales director at WeBuyCars, said, “Eighty percent of all our sales to dealers are now conducted via online auctions, and much of that is thanks to dealer acceptance of the integrity of the offering together with relationships based on trust. It’s gratifying though, that we are seeing a similar shift from our public buyers, resulting in double-digit growth month on month.”