A look at the new café coming to Engen

When you get to an Engen station, in the weeks to come, you might be a bit surprised. The company is adding a brand-new café to many of its gas stations.

The petrol station hopes to “delight customers with an exciting new offering – Café 365”. Supplied On Monday, the company said it hoped the new café would be “a place you can drop in, stop in, shop in, any time, any day”. It should be noted that Café 365 will be housed in Engen’s new look Quickshop & Co premium stores.

Engen said the first two were to open in the Western Cape this November, at Engen Protea Heights Convenience Centre in Brackenfell and Engen Tierberg Convenience Centre in Parow. THOUGHTFUL DESIGN “Café 365 has been thoughtfully designed with South African lifestyle needs in mind, meaning whoever you are, or wherever you’re headed, you will feel at home and very welcome at Café 365 every day of the year,” said Enoch Hermanus, Engen’s general manager for retail.

The company is hoping to have an extensive national roll-out of Café 365 across its more than 1 000 service station network by the end of 2023. “This will bring the Café 365 experience to patrons across South Africa, ensuring ready access to its friendly and convenient food experience, which features a range of everyday treats, tasty baked goods and healthy snacks, accompanied by Engen’s unique blend of coffee that originates from Guatemala, Brazil and Tanzania,” Hermanus said. “Always here and always welcome, Café 365 and Quickshop & Co provide the quality, value and variety that all Engen customers can trust while on the move.”

