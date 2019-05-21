Absa has migrated its digital channels and account origination applications used by 10 African subsidiaries from a data centre in the UK to South Africa. PHOTO: Supplied by Absa Group.

JOHANNESBURG – Banking group Absa said on Tuesday that it had to date migrated its digital channels and its account origination applications used by 10 African subsidiaries from the Barclays data centre in the UK to its own data centre in South Africa. Barclays reduced its shareholding in Absa Group from a majority stake to a minority stake in 2017. As a consequence, Barclays and Absa are gradually separating their operations.

On Tuesday Absa said the latest project undertaken on May 18 and 19, following on from the completion of the core banking system migration of six subsidiaries in April, unlocked further benefits including upgraded infrastructure and new customer interfaces in some instances.

"Absa has now migrated its digital channels and its account origination applications used by ten African subsidiaries — Tanzania, Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique and National Bank of Commerce in Tanzania," it said.

The projects were large and complex undertakings that required meticulous planning by highly skilled teams, chief executive for engineering services at Absa Paul O’Flaherty said.

"We are proud to have executed them successfully, as part of our broader separation programme which will be completed in the next year," he said.

The separation from Barclays includes the transition of services such as technology solutions previously provided by the UK company. It also includes transitioning from the Barclays brand to the Absa brand, a process that was concluded in South Africa in 2018 when Barclays Africa Group was renamed Absa Group.

Absa Group’s Barclays-branded subsidiaries in nine other African countries will be rebranded as Absa, pending regulatory approvals, by mid-2020.

African News Agency (ANA)