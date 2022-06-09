Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Actis subsidiary takes control of Northern Cape solar project

THE acquisition of the majority stake in the Prieska Project for a sum that was not disclosed increases BTE’s operating portfolio of renewable energy IPPs in Pan-Africa, to 473MW, a statement said yesterday.

THE acquisition of the majority stake in the Prieska Project for a sum that was not disclosed increases BTE’s operating portfolio of renewable energy IPPs in Pan-Africa, to 473MW, a statement said yesterday.

Published 57m ago

Share

BTE Renewables has acquired Sonnedix Solar South Africa, which owns a 60 percent interest in Mulilo Sonnedix Prieska PV, a 75 megawatt solar PV Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the Northern Cape.

The acquisition of the majority stake in the Prieska Project for a sum that was not disclosed increases BTE’s operating portfolio of renewable energy IPPs in Pan-Africa, to 473MW, a statement said yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisement

BTE, a subsidiary of global infrastructure developer Actis, operates and manages six facilities, both solar PV and wind IPPs, in South Africa and in Kenya.

“The Prieska project is a natural fit for our two solar PV plants in the same area, while increasing our operating project portfolio to 473MW,” said Robert Skjodt, CEO of BTE Renewables.

The balance of the Prieska project’s shareholding includes: Mulilo Energy Holdings (20 percent); BEE partner Ixowave (15 percent) and Prieska PV Community Trust (5 percent).

More on this

BTE would take on the asset management of the Prieska Project on behalf of shareholders. The project is 50km south-west of Prieska, on 125 hectares of agricultural land. It began commercial operations in July 2016.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

environmentSolar EnergyEnergy

Share