Actis subsidiary takes control of Northern Cape solar project

The acquisition of the majority stake in the Prieska Project for a sum that was not disclosed increases BTE’s operating portfolio of renewable energy IPPs in Pan-Africa, to 473MW, a statement said yesterday.

BTE Renewables has acquired Sonnedix Solar South Africa, which owns a 60 percent interest in Mulilo Sonnedix Prieska PV, a 75 megawatt solar PV Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the Northern Cape.

BTE, a subsidiary of global infrastructure developer Actis, operates and manages six facilities, both solar PV and wind IPPs, in South Africa and in Kenya.

“The Prieska project is a natural fit for our two solar PV plants in the same area, while increasing our operating project portfolio to 473MW,” said Robert Skjodt, CEO of BTE Renewables.

The balance of the Prieska project’s shareholding includes: Mulilo Energy Holdings (20 percent); BEE partner Ixowave (15 percent) and Prieska PV Community Trust (5 percent).