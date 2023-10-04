Independent Online
Independent Online | Business Report
Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Actom in R100m plant expansion in Gauteng

Its Southern and Sub-Saharan African distribution network comprises 13 branches across the country. Photo by Simphiwe Mbokazi.

Published 45m ago

Actom, a major supplier of electrical equipment, services and balance of plant to the renewable energy sector, is investing R100 million to expand its Pretoria plant.

According to Group CEO of Actom, Mervyn Naidoo, the company offers technology and advanced products to address issues facing the electro-mechanical industry, from large-scale infrastructure installations to smaller projects and support services.

Its Southern and Sub-Saharan African distribution network comprises 13 branches across the country.

“We have earnestly started expanding our plant and this will contribute to growing the economy of Gauteng in particular, and the country in general, by building local capacity in manufacturing electro-mechanical equipment,” he said in a statement.

The expansion of the Pretoria plant would result in 30 additional people being employed. The company already employs more than 7 000 people in its 34 operating units, 53 production, service and repair facilities, and more than 33 distribution outlets throughout Southern Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT

