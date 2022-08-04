Adapt IT acquires hospitality firm

Adapt IT Holdings, which delisted from the JSE earlier this year after Volaris Group acquired it, announced yesterday that it had acquired Agileum Hospitality through its Mauritian entity, Adapt IT International. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the technology company, this transaction includes the Oracle Hospitality rights to service the Indian Ocean Hospitality market. Adapt IT is a South African-headquartered global software and services group and a member of the Volaris Group. Adapt IT will operate the Mauritius Hospitality business by leveraging its subsidiary Micros South Africa − an Oracle Hospitality partner since 1997.

Micros South Africa offers cloud-hosted Oracle hospitality solutions connecting more than 6000 workstations to Oracle hospitality solutions. Adapt IT group chief executive Tiffany Dunsdon said this transaction positioned Adapt IT as a leader in the hospitality technology market on the continent. “We have focus, scale, a strong track record, and long-term commitment to our chosen markets. We have had a very good relationship with Agileum over many years which led to the discussion around combining our hospitality businesses to create one stronger and more effective team at scale. We look forward to working closely with the Agileum team to ensure a seamless transition,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Oracle Hospitality global director of hospitality partner strategy Denhard Jongman said: “Oracle Hospitality is excited that two of our long-standing partners have decided to combine their strengths. We are convinced that, with this acquisition, end customers in the Indian Ocean region will continue to receive the best in class support in their daily operations and the journey to Opera Cloud". Agileum Hospitality chief executive Sylvain Deslandes said: “We are happy to see that our discussions have led to this happy conclusion and will provide to our regional customer base an augmented and strengthened value proposition going forward.” BUSINESS REPORT