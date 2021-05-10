Adapt IT CEO granted leave of absence to attend to personal matters

ADAPT IT’S chief executive, Sbu Shabalala, has been granted a leave of absence, at his request, the company announced on Monday.

The JSE-listed company said in a statement its board had granted the chief executive three months’ leave effective on May 10 to attend to personal matters.

The company appointed Tiffany Dunsdon as the interim chief executive for the next three months.

“Dunsdon has served as the executive director and chief commercial officer of Adapt IT,” it said.

The company also said Tony Vicente has been appointed an executive director.

“Tony was appointed as chief strategy officer of Adapt IT in September 2018 and will continue in this role with strong operational oversight,” it said.

Shabalala’s leave of absence comes after allegations at the weekend in which Shabalala was accused of hiring armed thugs to threaten his estranged wife Neo’s partner, suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza.

According to a story published in the Sunday Times, the attack was so vicious that Nzuza had to have his spleen and part of a kidney removed.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE