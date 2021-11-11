Adbot's R7 million capital raise to assist owners of SMEs in the country

Adbot, which provides online advertising solutions for owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa, this week announced a R7 million capital raise from Enygma Ventures, an investment fund for female entrepreneurs and women founders focused on Southern and Eastern Africa.

It said ads were managed by Adbot on an ongoing basis, with effectiveness increasing as more is learnt about the client’s industry. AdBot was able to offer its services to SME owners without a set-up or monthly fee.

Adbot chief executive Michelle Geere said: “Adbot has a really solid product and tech stack so, with this funding, we will focus on growing our user base. We will be reaching out to every small business owner in South Africa as a start, from the braai shack in Gugulethu to the unique investment company in Sandton. If you have a business, you need Google Ads in order to be found and Adbot is the most cost-effective and efficient way to do this.”

