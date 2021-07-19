AECI expects Heps to climb 125% higher

CHEMICALS group AECI said on Friday its headline earnings a share were expected to be between 515 cents and 540c, which was 115 to 125 percent higher than the 240 cents reported for the half-year to the end of June 30.

Although the negative effects of the pandemic continued to impact on some of the sectors in which AECI’s customers operate, this impact had been less severe than in the first six months of last year.