AEEI said the company was currently in a closed period and had taken a decision to respond only to media comments once the interim results had been released. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA – JSE-Listed African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) on Wednesday announced that it would release its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months to February 28 within the next four to six weeks. In its statement released on the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) AEEI said the company was currently in a closed period and had taken a decision to respond only to media comments once the interim results had been released.

“AEEI shareholders must take note that a group presentation setting out the interim results of the AEEI Group, its subsidiaries and associates, will take place at an investor analyst society presentation. The final date will be communicated closer to the time.

“The company also wishes to advise shareholders that the management of AEEI and its underlying businesses remain focused on delivering on its stated and expected growth strategy in line with its 2020 Vision and we look forward to presenting progress to you at the above presentation,” reads the Sens statement.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE