African Bank snaps Sasfin business banking entities for R3.2 billion

The deal signals African Bank’s diversification into business banking and enables Sasfin to focus on its core business of enabling the two South African finance institutions to focus on its core specialist finance and wealth banking businesses.

African Bank has announced the acquisition of Sasfin’ capital equipment and commercial property finance businesses for R3.2 billion.

“After months of engagement, we are pleased to have signed the deal, which enables us to further sustainably scale, diversify revenue and client base while de-risking our balance sheet. This further delivers on our strategy to expand our core and establish our footprint in the business banking market leveraging African Bank’s balance sheet and strong capital levels,” Kennedy Bungane, CEO African Bank, said Friday morning.

Under the deal, “a core team of highly competent seasoned professionals” from the Sasfin businesses will now be joining African Bank family.

African Bank’s acquisition of the two Sasfin business banking entities comes on the back of another transaction concluded nearly a year ago in which the South African finance institution acquired Grindrod Bank.