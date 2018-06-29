FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan

CAPE TOWN - The 2018 Careers in Africa Employer of Choice Survey has ranked the African Development Bank the fourth best company to work with in Africa. Of 100 companies listed, the top four include the World Bank Group, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and the African Development Bank.

More than 20000 African professionals answered questions about employee engagement and employment conditions.

Opportunities to learn new skills, quality of health care provisions, leadership and opportunities for advancement emerged as key indicators of great employers.

Commenting on the bank's ranking, Alex Mugan, managing director of the Global Career Company and co-author of the survey with UK-based firm Willis Towers Watson said: “The importance of making a positive impact came through strongly in responses to the study.

"This, together with the ongoing organisational transformation at the African Development Bank, explains the continued high-esteem in which the bank (as an employer) is viewed by many African professionals worldwide.”

Trust in senior leadership, especially leaders that listen, those who set a good ethical example, and who deliver the values of the business, emerged as the top three most important factors in choosing an employer in Africa.

“Employees are interested in leaders that push a good mission. Brands whose leaders are very visible doing those things have tended to do well,” Mugan added.

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the bank, said: “The ranking is further validation of the work of the board and management to accelerate critically needed institutional changes and efforts to attract the best and the brightest to help implement the bank’s high-five agenda to Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa and Improve the quality of life of Africans.”

The bank scored high in attracting top talents from across the continent.

It also retained its position in the top 5 of established corporate and multilateral organisations.

The report highlights a shift in the talent landscape with an increased interest in investment finance from job seekers and a quest for digital savvy experts from employers.

Overall, the survey revealed that job security is considered one of the main reasons to remain in an organisation.

Attraction drivers for men include skills development, while female professionals have a greater interest in healthcare opportunities, flexible working conditions, worklife balance, and ethics.

-BUSINESS REPORT