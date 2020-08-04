Africa’s broadband use prompts doubling for Seacom network

By Eric Ombok

JOHANNESBURG - Seacom Ltd. will more than double the capacity on its fiber optic network by the end of August as demand for broadband grows across Africa.

The continent’s first broadband submarine cable system operator will add 1.7 terabits per second to its network, bringing its total capacity to 3.2 terabits a second along Africa’s Eastern and Southern coasts, said Tonny Tugee, Seacom’s general manager for East and North East Africa.

The company will spend $10 million from internal resources to upgrade the 17,000 kilometers submarine cable and terrestrial network, Tugee said in an interview.

With the internet penetration rate at 40% on the continent, “there is still a lot of work to connect over 800 million Africans into the grid and to bring them online,” he said.