Africa's largest retailer opens bursary applications for 2024 and 2025 academic years

The Shoprite Group announced on Wednesday that it is inviting high-performing students to join the retail industry and to apply for its comprehensive bursary programme. The group said that students enrolled for degree studies in Accounting, Biological Sciences, Criminology, Information Technology, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail Business Management, Food Sciences as well as Agricultural Sciences can apply for funding between 1 February and 30 April 2024.

The comprehensive bursary covers tuition and accommodation. “Employment after graduation is guaranteed, giving beneficiaries a seamless entry into the business allowing them to learn from the industry’s top talent, experts and mentors. In addition, bursary holders receive a monthly grocery allowance and enjoy access to the Shoprite Employee Wellness programme,” the retailer said in a statement. In the last financial year, the group invested R14.9 million in its bursary programme, which funded 200 students.

The retailer is the largest private sector employer in South Africa and one of the top graduate employers in the country. In 2023, for the third consecutive year, the retailer was awarded the Gradstar Students’ Choice Award for Employer of Choice in the retail sector. “As a leader in retail innovation, the company provides fertile ground for young talent to grow and thrive. Our bursaries are aligned to critical skills in the business and our commitment to uplifting the lives of young people by providing them an entryway into highly skilled roles,” said Leigh Adams, the head of Talent and Learning Solutions at the Group sai. Harry Makobe, 23, from Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, received funding for the final year of his B-Com Supply Chain Management degree at the University of Pretoria.

The Group also funded his post-graduate degree and absorbed him into the supply chain graduate programme in 2023. He was later appointed as Store Replenishment Analyst. “This is a full circle moment for me because I started working as a merchandiser in retail when I was 15 years old during the school holidays. The best thing about the bursary is that you are guaranteed a job, and the graduate programme ensures you have the skill and the confidence to make an impactful contribution in your field,” Makobe said.