Airports Company assures there is enough jet fuel for aircraft

This was in spite of disruptions to the transportation of the jet fuel-value chain due initially to railway infrastructure damage caused by recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), resulting in force majeure being declared by certain companies.

The supply of jet fuel to airlines flying in and out of OR Tambo International Airport is stable and continues to meet the demand of airlines, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) CEO Mpumi Mpofu said.

The floods had caused damage to about 140 sections of Transnet freight rail lines, and of 67 rail tanks en route to OR Tambo International Airlines, only 11 arrived, with 56 remaining behind.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) was only likely to be able to repair the damaged rail infrastructure by June 9, and a new proposal involved transporting the remaining 56 rail tanks to NATREF at Sasolburg and piping it to OR Tambo.

“OR Tambo International Airports is currently operating on three to four days’ worth of stock which will be sustained over the next six weeks. We have confirmation by National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) of an additional supply of 14 million litres of jet fuel. Additionally, we are expecting a shipment of 10 million litres on 5th May which will assist in stabilising ACSA’s fuel levels to approximately three to four days’ worth of stock,” said Mpofu.