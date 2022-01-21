Aleph Group acquires SA media sales business Ad Dynamo

The acquisition by Aleph, global partner to the world’s biggest digital media players, would accelerate Ad Dynamo into its next phase of growth - scaling its services to more platforms and more countries across the African continent, a statement said yesterday.

INVENFIN, the venture and growth capital division of South African investment group Remgro, yesterday announced the acquisition by Aleph Group of South African media sales business Ad Dynamo for an undisclosed sum.

Ad Dynamo is the exclusive media sales partner for Twitter, Snap, Spotify and other platforms across sub-Saharan Africa. Based in Cape Town, the company has an extensive presence across Africa and in Ireland.

The transaction would allow Aleph to expand into the fast-growing African digital advertising market, with Aleph confident that adding Ad Dynamo to its portfolio will cement its global footprint and growth trajectory, said Invenfin chief executive Stuart Gast.

“There is huge value in expanding throughout Africa, both to serve our current partners and clients and to expand on existing relationships in other parts of the world. We have been following Ad Dynamo’s growth and geographical expansion over the last five years and I am excited to welcome them to the Aleph family. I admire (chief executive) Sean Riley and the entire Ad Dynamo team, and look forward to working together to make this a successful partnership,” said Gastón Taratuta, founder and chief executive of Aleph.