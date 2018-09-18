PRETORIA – Listed property company Redefine and partner Abland Property Developers are set to open a R50 million public road geared to improving accessibility to the 1.6million square metre S&J Industrial Estate south of Germiston at the end of this month.

Construction of Gosforth Road extension commenced last year.

Jurgens Prinsloo, the managing director of Abland Property Developers, said S&J would be one of the biggest industrial estates of its kind in South Africa, with the road ensuring value appreciation in the area and allowing businesses convenient access to major freeways.

In addition to the investment in road construction, almost R80m was allocated to the provision of bulk sewer, water mains and a substation to facilitate development.

Johann Nell, the national asset manager of industrial at Redefine Properties, said the 13-hectare Jupiter Extension 9, also known as Ganymede Precinct, was the first phase within the S&J precinct to be released.

He said construction of the first precinct guard house was complete and, as part of the precinct's establishment, a land sale agreement for about 53 000m² had been concluded, with the property scheduled to be transferred by the end of this year.

Nell said construction on the first two buildings in this precinct, with a combined gross lettable area of 46 500m 2 , was planned to start during the last quarter of this year.

Follow Business Report on Instagram here

– BUSINESS REPORT