Altron's Mteto Nyati set to step down as company CEO from July after 5 years

Altron said its Nomination Committee had started the process to identify and appoint a successor.

JSE-listed technology company Altron yesterday said chief executive Mteto Nyati would step down from his role effective June 30.

“This decision was informed by Nyati’s impending completion of a five-year term with the Altron Group, his successful contribution to increasing shareholder value by approximately six times during his tenure, and his search for a new challenge,” the company said.

Nyati, who led Altron’s transition from a family-controlled and managed business to an independent corporate entity, contributed significantly to the achievement of several strategic initiatives at Altron. These included establishing and growing a core ICT portfolio and transforming Altron from a diversified technology group into a trusted information technology services company.

Alton said he was instrumental in finalising a number of bolt-on acquisitions during his tenure including EZY2C in Australia, Phoenix Software in the UK and Karabina, Ubusha and LAWtrust in South Africa.