Amplats interim profit slides 43% on weaker PGM prices, volumes

Amplats’ headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to R101.40 for the half year that ended June 30, from R176.47 a year ago.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) yesterday reported a 43 percent fall in half-year profit due to weaker platinum group metal (PGM) prices, and lower volumes compared with record sales a year ago.

Amplats chief executive Natascha Viljoen said inflationary pressures and tightening monetary policy would continue to have an impact on the mining industry.

Amplats maintained its guidance for 2022 unit cost of production at between R14 000 and R15000 per PGM ounce, based on an oil price of around $100 (R168) per barrel. That would represent a year-on-year cost increase of between 9.1 percent and 16.9 percent.

Capital expenditure guidance for the full year was reduced to R16 billion and R17.5 billion.