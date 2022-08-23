An African board game where you can set a Tokoloshe on opponents and scare away Tsotsis with a Sangoma

Camping trips to the bush, a close relationship with her nanny and wanting to share South African culture with friends abroad are some of the things that inspired entrepreneur Tzvia Hermann to create a unique board game, ‘African Family Queen’. Hermann told Business Report the idea struck in the depths of lockdown.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hard-working mother and entrepreneur said that her husband and children enjoyed playing games together as a family. “We play family games before bed every night. We also love the bush. We try to spend as much time during school holidays teaching kids about the bush and wildlife. We go for romantic getaways to different lodges. Whenever we travel without the kids, we always want to bring home a little something. “Looking around the tourist shops, I noticed that there are not many South African games. Even in malls, toy shops and curio shops in airports lack games. One can find all the usual African goodies. From ostrich eggs to wooden salad servers and beaded memorabilia but nothing really kids would love and use.

“There is nothing that really captures the essence of our rainbow nation and gives a tourist a little of South Africa to take home,“ Hermann said. She went on to say that during lockdown, and the height of all the horrific gender-based violence experienced in South Africa, she felt it was important to teach children that women are valuable. “Although the game is light-hearted and fun, it sends a strong message of how valuable women are in our society as well as how men and women unite with a common goal of success,” Hermann says.

Story continues below Advertisement

Entrepreneur Tzvia Hermann. On basing the game on the African culture, Hermann said she was close to her nanny growing up. “I remember her telling me about the tokoloshe and about witchdoctors in her culture. I generally love learning about different religions and beliefs. I consider myself spiritual. It’s the spiritual aspects of religion I love learning about most. Our rainbow nation is made up of so many different cultures and beautiful beliefs. I tried to capture as much as I could in the game,“ Hermann said. Having just signed Exclusive Books and Tourvest as suppliers of the game, Hermann says she hopes the game will bring families together.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I hope it creates healthy norms and beautiful memories. I would love the game to be played in schools, in homes and in the bush. I would love game rangers to play it with their guests. I think the game can be a great conversation starter and a useful tool to teach foreigners about our beautiful country,” Hermann told Business Report. Giving Back “We know that GBV (gender-based violence) stems from a history of deeply rooted gender inequality. It stems from harmful gender norms and stereotypes. “We need to change these stereotypes and normalise the fact that women are valuable in society and that to win in the game of life we all playing, men and women need to work together. You need a King and Queen.

Story continues below Advertisement

“There is no better way to teach and to create healthy new norms than through play,” the businesswoman said. “I have partnered with a charity close to my heart, Afrika Tikkun, who I used to actually work for. Afrika Tikkun build community and childhood development centres in townships. I am hoping they adopt the game and offer it to corporates as Christmas gifts. All proceeds will go directly to Afrika Tikkun.” While playing the game, some of the aspects include having a Tokoloshe that you can set on an opponent or being able to scare away a Tsotsi with your very own Sangoma.