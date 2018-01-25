JOHANNESBURG - Andries Benjamin (Ben) la Grange has tendered his resignation as non-executive director from the board of Steinhoff's Star.





"Ben played a very important part in the establishment of Starand its successful listing on the JSE. The board wish to thank Ben for his valuable contribution made to Star. Louis du Preez, has been appointed, subject to shareholder approval to be obtained, as a non-executive director of the board of STAR, with effect from 24 January 2018," Star said in a statement.





Louis qualified as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa in 1997. He joined Jan S de Villiers and was appointed a partner of the firm in 1998. With the merger of Werksmans Attorneys in 2009, he became a member of the national executive committee of the combined firm and served as such until early 2017.









While practising as an attorney, he advised clients on a variety of corporate and commercial matters. Louis was appointed to the board of KAP Industrial Holdings Limited on 1 October 2017 as a non-executive director. He joined the Steinhoff group as General Counsel in mid-2017 and was appointed as Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.’s Commercial Director on 19 December 2017.



Louis qualified as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa in 1997. He joined Jan S de Villiers and was appointed a partner of the firm in 1998. With the merger of Werksmans Attorneys in 2009, he became a member of the national executive committee of the combined firm and served as such until early 2017. While practising as an attorney, he advised clients on a variety of corporate and commercial matters. Louis was appointed to the board of KAP Industrial Holdings Limited on 1 October 2017 as a non-executive director. He joined the Steinhoff group as General Counsel in mid-2017 and was appointed as Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.’s Commercial Director on 19 December 2017.

Star has annual sales of R53bn and is 78 percent owned by Steinhoff International.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE