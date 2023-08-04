Anglo American eyes hydrogen opportunities in Chile and Peru

Anglo American has identified top locations for hydrogen development in Chile and Peru, which could generate thousands of jobs. According to the group this week, in Chile, the study which began in April was carried out in collaboration with the Hydrogen Technologies Unit of the Catholic University of Chile.

“Its findings suggest that the development of a green hydrogen valley or H2V in eight areas in the central zone of Chile could result in an initial investment of at least $3.5 billion and generate 10000 jobs. “The study also estimated that the introduction of green hydrogen on a large scale in the central zone would displace around 3 000 kilotons of CO2 per year, equivalent to taking 850000 cars out of circulation,” it said. Chile Anglo American corporate affairs and sustainability vice-president Juan Pablo Schaeffer said: “Green hydrogen will play an important role in helping us to decarbonise Chile.

“So, we’re very pleased that we’ve been able to share this study that shows that the development of a green hydrogen valley in Chile is feasible and has the potential to be hugely beneficial, for our communities, the environment, and wider society.” Chile’s ministry of energy, head of the fuels and new energies division, María José Reveco, said: “Collaboration between different industries in the development of green hydrogen will not only move us closer to achieving our decarbonisation goals, but it also has the potential to improve our energy security and independence, a benefit that is sometimes overlooked.” The group said Moquegua Crece, its Collaborative Regional Development socio-economic development programme in Peru, in partnership with H2 Peru, the Peruvian Hydrogen Association, had also been looking into the potential for green hydrogen.

“Together they recently published a summary of the first regional study to assess the potential of the country’s southern region as a green hydrogen valley. “The study identified opportunities for a local as well as an export market for green hydrogen in the potential ‘Southern Hydrogen Valley’, which includes Moquegua where our Quellaveco copper mine is based. The proposed Valley has the potential to host up to six green hydrogen hubs, catering for both local and international demand,” it said. According to the group, the findings projected that, in the long term, a new hydrogen economy could generate between 3 400 and 74 000 direct jobs and an additional minimum gross domestic product of $800 million to $4bn in the region.

Anglo American said the recent studies in Chile and Peru followed on from the work it had done in recent years in South Africa. “In 2021, we worked with South Africa’s Department of Science and Innovation, Engie, and Bambili Energy, to carry out a feasibility study that looked at the possibility of setting up a hydrogen valley in the Bushveld geological area. The study revealed that the project could add more than $3.9b to the country’s GDP by 2050 and create more than 14000 jobs per year,” it said. Green hydrogen is generated through a chemical process known as electrolysis during which an electrical current separates the hydrogen from the oxygen in water.