JOHANNESBURG – Global mining group Anglo American on Thursday announced a number of senior management changes following the decision to divide the management of its global base metals business from its strategy and business development activities. The group said that Ruben Fernandes, currently chief executive of Anglo American in Brazil, will succeed Duncan Wanblad as chief executive of base metals effective 1 March 2019 and join the group management committee of Anglo American upon taking up

his new role.

Wanblad will now focus solely on his role as group director of strategy and business development. He has led the group's base metals business since 2013 and took on the strategy and business development portfolio in 2016.

Mark Cutifani, chief executive of Anglo American, said it was appropriate they allocate dedicated executive responsibility to these two important portfolios.

"Duncan will continue to bring rigorous leadership to our strategic thinking and analysis of business development opportunities, critical in shaping many of our longer term decisions," Cutifani said.

"Ruben Fernandes has led our iron ore and nickel interests in Brazil with great commitment and compassion. As CEO of Base Metals, Ruben will build on the significant turnaround in operational performance embedded by Duncan Wanblad and take forward our global business strategy for copper and other base metals.

"Ruben will work closely with our copper team in Chile, the Quellaveco project development team and our mineral discovery team as we map out our extensive long-term growth options for this key product area that is key to enabling a cleaner, more electrified and richer world."

Meanwhile, Wilfred (Bill) Bruijn was appointed chief executive of Anglo American in Brazil, succeeding Fernandes and reporting to Seamus French, the chief executive of bulk commodities.

Bruijn brings more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently as chief executive of Mineração Usiminas, the iron ore mining joint venture in Brazil between Usiminas and Sumitomo. He joins Anglo American on Friday and will work with Fernandes on the transition before taking up his role on 1 March.

African News Agency (ANA)