AngloGold Ashanti completes corporate restructuring

AngloGold Ashanti announced yesterday that it had completed its corporate restructuring, with a primary listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and a corporate domicile in the UK. The corporate restructuring was first announced on May 12 and approved by the shareholders of AngloGold Ashanti Limited on August 18.

The AngloGold Ashanti group is now head-quartered in Denver, Colorado, and retains a substantial corporate office in Johannesburg. AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon said: “The move of our primary listing to the NYSE provides us with improved access to the world’s largest capital market and places us alongside the industry’s highest-valued gold companies. “This signifies an important new era for AngloGold Ashanti strengthening our corporate infrastructure as we continue to focus on taking performance from our world-class asset base to the next level.”

The miner said ordinary shares of AngloGold Ashanti commenced trading on the NYSE on September 25 maintaining the ticker symbol AU. AngloGold Ashanti said it remained committed to the JSE and A2X Markets (A2X), and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GhSE) on which it has maintained secondary listings. “The ordinary shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc commenced trading on the JSE and A2X on September 20, 2023, maintaining the ticker symbol ANG.