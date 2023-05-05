Anheuser-Busch InBev reports healthy global first-quarter beer sales

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the global beer group, saw revenue surge 13.2% per hectolitre in the three months to March 31, a regulatory JSE statement said yesterday. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 13.6% to $4.76 billion. (R87bn) Underlying earnings per share was $0.65, an increase from $0.60 in the first quarter of last year.

Top line growth was driven by a mix of 0.9% volume and 12.4% revenue per hectolitre growth, driven by pricing actions, ongoing premiumisation and other revenue management initiatives. “Our business momentum continued this quarter… we continue to invest for the long-term and these results reinforce our confidence in the resilience of the beer category, the effectiveness of our strategy and the strength of our platform to deliver consistent profitable growth,” CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement. There was a 15.4% increase in combined revenues of the global brands Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona. Total volumes grew by 0.9%, with own beer volumes up by 0.4% and non-beer volumes up by 3.6%.