Applications for Google’s 3-month virtual accelerator programme are now open

GOOGLE said this week that applications for its 3-month virtual accelerator programme were now open to technology start-ups located throughout Africa.

Successful early-growth stage start-up applicants – from seed to Series A – would gain access to equity-free support alongside the best of Google’s networks, advanced technology, experts and mentors through Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa’s (GFSAA) week-long virtual boot camps every month from March to May 2022.

Interested start-ups can submit their applications at g.co/AcceleratorAfrica until January 14.

This news comes five months after Google renewed its commitment to growing Africa’s start-up ecosystem through $6 million (R91m) in grants and funding for the Black Founders Fund Africa programme and to the Tony Elumelu Foundation.