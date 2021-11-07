Applications for Google’s 3-month virtual accelerator programme are now open
GOOGLE said this week that applications for its 3-month virtual accelerator programme were now open to technology start-ups located throughout Africa.
Countries involved include Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.
Successful early-growth stage start-up applicants – from seed to Series A – would gain access to equity-free support alongside the best of Google’s networks, advanced technology, experts and mentors through Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa’s (GFSAA) week-long virtual boot camps every month from March to May 2022.
Interested start-ups can submit their applications at g.co/AcceleratorAfrica until January 14.
This news comes five months after Google renewed its commitment to growing Africa’s start-up ecosystem through $6 million (R91m) in grants and funding for the Black Founders Fund Africa programme and to the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
“We are honoured to have yet another opportunity to connect with African innovators and empower them through the seventh class of GFSAA.
“We know that, as with previous classes, we are on the cusp of uncovering more outstanding technology-led solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges, developed by Africans themselves,” said Andy Volk, who leads Google’s developer and start-up ecosystem efforts in Sub-Saharan Africa.
