Are you a pensioner? Game will permanently extend the 10% discount to you everyday

Known for offering a 10% discount to those over the age of 60 every Wednesday, Game has taken the decision to permanently extend this offer as of 24 January 2022, giving pensioners a 10% discount off their shopping every day of the week.

With the cost of living continuously rising in South Africa, Game’s research has shown that bargain hunting and discounts have become an essential part of the South African consumer’s path to purchase – especially in South Africa where many people rely on grants for their monthly income.

“South African pensioners, who collect their SASSA grants on the third of each month, are often relying on an income of less than R2000 a month. Our pensioners discount has always been important to our shoppers, and is well received each week. Making this discount available every day of the week ensures they are able to make their essential purchases at any time, including the day they come in for their grant,” explains Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing, Game

“We imagine this discount will become more important to our shoppers as the cost of living continues to rise in South Africa, and the consumer looks for ways to make their money go further.”

This discount applies to any in-store purchase up to the value of R3 000, and is valid upon receipt of the shoppers Senior Citizens Discount Card – which can be applied for in-store. The discount does not apply to insurance products, cell phone contracts and airtime. Terms and conditions apply.