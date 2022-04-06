As petrol price soars it may be cheaper to get groceries delivered

As the petrol price continues to soar, many South Africans are looking for any way to save a few rands. According to a new calculation confirmed by the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA), it’s cheaper for many South Africans to get groceries delivered via the Checkers Sixty60 delivery app than to drive to the actual stores themselves.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced the adjustment to fuel prices this week. The fuel price hikes, which he said would have been R2 to R3 worse had government not imposed a temporary R1.50 reduction in the general fuel levy, have been attributed to a host of local and global issues, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The record-high prices will see 93 octane petrol increase by 28c a litre and 95 octane by 36c/l, while diesel is set for sobering increases of between R1.52/l and R1.69/l/.

Story continues below Advertisment

As the minister noted, these fuel hikes will add further financial pressure on South African households. Checkers has calculated that the average Sixty60 customer saves 33% on fuel and vehicle running costs by shopping via the app and paying the R35 delivery fee. In calculating this 33% saving, Checkers considered that South Africa's top-selling passenger vehicle costs R7.01 per kilometre to run. The average return journey for a Sixty60 delivery is 7.5km.

Story continues below Advertisment

If a customer made this trip, it would cost them R52.57. Compared to Sixty60's R35 delivery fee, this realises a saving of R17.57 per trip. This calculation has been confirmed by the AA, a non-profit organisation that tackles motoring issues of national and macro-economic importance on motorists’ behalf. Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation for the Shoprite Group, said “with petrol prices reaching their highest levels yet, we are relentless in our efforts to keep prices low. With the exact same low prices and deals you find in-store, Sixty60 not only offers unparalleled convenience, it is now also cheaper for many South Africans to have their groceries delivered instead of driving to store.”

Story continues below Advertisment