Aspen mourns untimely passing of Riaan Verster

JSE-listed listed Aspen Pharmacare yesterday announced the untimely passing of company secretary, Riaan Verster, 47, on Saturday January 28 due to a motorcycle accident.
Verster is survived by his wife Natelie, their daughter Jeanné and son, Nathan.
“The board and management of Aspen extend their sincere and heartfelt condolences to Riaan’s family, friends, and colleagues, and pay tribute to Riaan’s leadership, integrity, and outstanding dedication to the company,” Aspen said on a Stock Exchange news service statement.
On Aspen’s website Stephen Saad, Aspen’s CEO, said: “Riaan was a dear friend to many, a valued leader, colleague and mentor and he demonstrated unwavering commitment to Aspen and the group’s values which he proudly endorsed at every opportunity. He made a substantial impact on those who he dealt with professionally and personally, and he always fulfilled his responsibilities with passion, excellence and commitment.”
Verster joined Aspen on December 1, 2011 as company secretary and group governance officer, and he was subsequently appointed to the position of group executive: governance & communications. He also held the position of company secretary at the time of his passing.
A further announcement regarding the appointment of an interim company secretary would be made in due course, the company said.
Verster was also integral in the creation of the KwaDukuza Residents Forum, of which he was the secretary.
He also actively campaigned for improved service delivery on behalf of the community in which he lives with his family.
