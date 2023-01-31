Aspen mourns untimely passing of Riaan Verster

“The board and management of Aspen extend their sincere and heartfelt condolences to Riaan’s family, friends, and colleagues, and pay tribute to Riaan’s leadership, integrity, and outstanding dedication to the company,” Aspen said on a Stock Exchange news service statement.

On Aspen’s website Stephen Saad, Aspen’s CEO, said: “Riaan was a dear friend to many, a valued leader, colleague and mentor and he demonstrated unwavering commitment to Aspen and the group’s values which he proudly endorsed at every opportunity. He made a substantial impact on those who he dealt with professionally and personally, and he always fulfilled his responsibilities with passion, excellence and commitment.”

Verster joined Aspen on December 1, 2011 as company secretary and group governance officer, and he was subsequently appointed to the position of group executive: governance & communications. He also held the position of company secretary at the time of his passing.