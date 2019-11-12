Aspen said it entered into an agreement to sell the business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aspen Global Incorporated, to Sandoz, a multinational pharmaceutical company and leader in generic medicines.
The group also entered into a five-year manufacturing and supply agreement with Sandoz, with an additional two-year extension option for the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients, semi-finished and finished products related to the portfolio of divested brands effective at the completion of the transaction.
Aspen said the transaction would consist of upfront cash consideration of €300m and a deferred consideration of €100m contingent upon achieving certain supply criteria and licensing opportunities.
“The transaction is consistent with the group’s strategic intent to focus on its core pharmaceuticals business in markets where it has sufficient scale and where there is alignment between its business model and the relevant market dynamics,” Aspen said.